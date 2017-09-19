Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young couple raised thousands of pounds for charity with a skydive.

Zara Taylor and her boyfriend Joe Chamberlain, both 23, raised £2,500 for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

Her nan Janet Mitchell, who lives in Golcar, suffers from the incurable condition of high blood pressure in the lungs which causes shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain, swelling of the legs and a fast heartbeat.

She was diagnosed with it in 2010 and as it can be life-threatening so has to be managed very closely.

The 68-year-old, who receives treatment at a specialist centre in Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said: “If it wasn’t for the expertise and dedication of the doctors and specialist nurses I probably wouldn’t be here now.

“I have struggled with my health of late and I would like to thank all the staff and people who are involved and understand this heart and lung condition.

“I’m very proud of Zara and Joe.”

The couple did the skydive at Skydive GB in Bridlington, North Yorkshire.

They work at the Travellers Rest in Holmfirth, along with Zara’s mum Natalie Taylor, her aunt Samantha Bloor and her uncle Paul Bloor.

Zara, who advertised the skydive in the restaurant, said: “I would like to thank all the customers, friends and relations who sponsored this event for a very important charity.

“I am very pleased to be able to give something back for more research and hope someday there will be a cure for this life-changing disease.”