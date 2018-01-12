Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been killed in a crash near Huddersfield this evening.

Police closed Round Ings Road near Scapegoat Hill following a collision at 7.50pm this evening.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Carlton Young, confirmed a man aged 21, had been pronounced dead at the scene.

He said: “We were called by ambulance to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“A while Renault Clio has collided with a lamppost and a wall.

“The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There was no one else in the car and no other vehicles involved.

“The road is closed and officers will be at the scene for some time.”

Eyewitnesses reported the area was flooded with emergency services at about 8pm.

The incident has occurred about 300m from the junction with the A640 New Hey Road at Outlane – a short distance from the Pennine Manor hotel.

It marks the end of a terrible week on the roads in Huddersfield, following the tragic death of Katelyn Dawson at Wakefield Road, Moldgreen on Wednesday.



On Thursday there was a second bad crash on Wakefield Road where a male pedestrian was airlifted to hospital.