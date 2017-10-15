Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young footballers have added pink socks to their kits to raise awareness of a cancer charity’s campaign.

Throughout October members of Battyeford Belles U15’s team are supporting Breast Cancer Care.

The charity has urged friends, families and colleagues to take part in the Big Pink.

The girls have chosen to wear bright pink socks for every match this month and will also be collecting donations.

Coach Sarah Edwards said: “We want every person affected by breast cancer to get the best treatment, support and information.

“Early detection of anomalies in breast tissue can save lives as can promoting regular self-checking and learning what is normal for your breasts.”

The team are based at Battyeford Sporting Club in Mirfield .

They launched their fundraising campaign at their recent match against Marsden Mustangs.

The girls, sponsored by Hanson Opticians of Mirfield, won the game and team member Shannon Lawler was named “girl of the match” for her great energy and determination on the pitch.

The team welcome donations to the charity via their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/battyefordbellespinksocks .