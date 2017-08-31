The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A house fire sparked in a bedroom while a lone youngster downstairs carried on oblivious to the developing blaze.

The semi-detached home on Nettleton Road in Mirfield went up in flames just before 5pm.

Smoke was spotted coming from a velux window in the roof of the house by a passer-by.

Firefighters told the Examiner a young male had been found downstairs in the house who was unaware that a severe fire was ongoing in an upstairs bedroom.





(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He was escorted out of the house and was uninjured in the incident.

Firefighters from Dewsbury and Mirfield then tackled the flames to stop it spreading to adjoining homes.

It is thought the home is owned by a family but most of them were not home at the time.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Watch Commander, Tony Woodhead, from Dewsbury fire station: “It was quite a severe fire in the front bedroom.

“We were concerned about it spreading to the neighbouring property.

“We used positive pressure fans to stop the smoke coming through into next door’s building, and stop the heat and the flames.

“Crews quickly went into the building to stop the fire from spreading.”





A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he had no idea next door was on fire when he was evacuated from his house.

“I got a knock on my front door and bloke said, get out of your house now, your next door neighbour is on fire.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“I could see smoke billowing out of everywhere.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went up to the first floor room after a jet was put through the window to put out the flames.

The incident caused some traffic disruption as fire engines blocked up a busy route through the town.

A fire investigation is underway.