A young motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash with a car while allegedly not wearing a helmet.

The man, who is in his 20s, was injured in the crash in Cleckheaton last night.

His Yamaha scooter collided with a red Citreon at a junction on Whitcliffe Road near Tesco.

Eyewitness Mia Brogden, 19, said: “Myself and my friend were driving up Serpentine Road to turn onto the bridge.

“The other car was turning onto Serpentine Road. The bike was coming up Whitcliffe Road towards the bridge.

“I didn’t see any lights as the guy came flying up the road and he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“All of a sudden I saw the bike smash into the car and he flew over the car.

“I got out of the car and told the person who was driving the car that he smashed into to ring an ambulance. He was in a panic and said he came out of nowhere.

“The guy had a head wound, his teeth were damaged, he was bleeding from his head and mouth.

“His leg looked broken – it could fully swing round. It wasn’t nice to watch at all. He was in a lot of pain.

“When he came around, I let him know what had happened and that he had to keep his head still.

“I stayed with him until an ambulance came and made sure he kept having gas and air while they straightened his leg out onto a splint.

“He kept trying to get up and move so I had to keep him calm.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 9.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a scooter.

“One person in his 20s has been taken to hospital.”