A group of young Muslims helped make Christmas extra special for more than 100 elderly people by putting on a free Christmas Day taxi service.

The 25 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) Huddersfield chapter spent their day driving care home residents from across the town to the Jubilee Centre in Paddock, and Milnsbridge Village Hall, so they could tuck into a free Christmas dinner.

It’s the seventh year running the group has driven care home residents to both venues in their own cars - and helped serve Christmas dinner and hand out presents when they got there.

And the group has spent the run up to Christmas giving out chocolate and fruit to care home residents, as well as at Kirkwood Hospice and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Nadeem Ahmed, the regional Youth Leader of Yorkshire, said: “It was such an honour to extend a helping hand and to bring a smile to the faces of so many people.

“We felt like a family with the people we helped and that is how they felt too.

“People may wonder why we take time out to help, but we enjoy doing the voluntary work we do because it is our religious obligation. Islam encourages us to help alleviate hardships and respect and honour our elders.”

Robert Iredale, who helped organise the dinner at Milnsbridge Village Hall, said: “We had about 30 people and they all had a smashing time. One woman said she’d been invited to family but she came to us to see her friends.

“As an organiser the Ahmadiyya Muslims make my job easy! It is a great big help.

“They picked up 12 people this year. Quite often the people are in wheelchairs or on walkers. The Muslims brought their own transport and this year they brought a specially adapted van for wheelchairs.

“They are wonderful. All our volunteers are - this year we had to turn volunteers away! People are so generous with their time.

“It’s very easy to tell bad news, but the volunteers that help us are excellent.”