Police are hunting a woman in connection with two robberies on lone females in West Yorkshire.

The suspect produced a knife and stole the victim’s bag in both incidents, which are being treated as linked, in Leeds.

The first incident happened at around 10.30pm on October 13 in Church Lane in Meanwood. The second happened just a few hours later at around 1.15am on October 14 on Otley Road in Headingley.

The suspect is described as in her late 20s or early 30s, of slim build and around 5ft 5in. She spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who recognises the e-fit image or the description is asked to contact PC 1537 Enevoldsen at the Leeds District Crime Team on 101 or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.