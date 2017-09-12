Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People can find out more about the major redevelopment at the John Smith’s Stadium at a meeting tonight. (Tues, Sept 12)

The illustrated talk by Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, will provide an update to the ambitious proposals, first announced in 2014.

The talk, organised by Huddersfield Civic Society, will be at 7.30pm in the in the Reception Room of Huddersfield Town Hall.

The remarkable achievement by Huddersfield Town in returning to the top flight of English football has provided a further injection to the plans which have the potential for creating more than 500 permanent jobs, over 700 construction jobs and the regeneration of the wider area around Leeds Road.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Planning permission has been granted for the £65m development which includes a £13m, 149 bed, business class hotel, ski slope, retail and food and drink businesses.

A joint venture company has been created, The HD One Kirklees Limited, with Elland based Commercial Development Projects Ltd (CDP), and additional land bought along St Andrew’s Road.

Admission is free although donations towards Civic Society funds will be welcome.