Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning cafe in Huddersfield town centre is up for sale.

Cafe Society in Byram Street is on the market with a £49,950 price tag.

The cafe’s owners, husband and wife Alec and Lizzy Jackson, are selling up six years after opening the doors in 2011.

The cafe, which is noted for its 1940s-inspired decor, quickly made its mark – achieving a Kirklees Healthy Choice Gold Award and a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence in 2013.

It also hosts music events and has become a popular meeting place for a variety of organisations, clubs and societies.

Liz said the couple had always planned to move on from running the cafe – and hoped it would be bought by someone who could devote more time to it.

“We have been in six years and that was always the plan,” she said. “We took out a six-year lease and based everything around that.”

Liz said she planned to spend more time supporting the couple’s 15-year-old son, Sam, who is entering his GCSE year and is also involved in performing arts at festivals around the country. Alec, who has been working in the cafe on Saturdays, is now working in IT.

Liz added: “It is a business that’s still going strong but it deserves a little more attention than we can give it.”

The cafe, which caters for 70 people on the ground and first floors and has five part-time staff, serves breakfasts, lunches and specials and offers a wide range of gluten-free options.

A spokesperson for property agency Hilton Smythe, which is handling the sale, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for a new owner to buy and develop a most attractive and popular award winning business.”

The spokesperson said the “outstanding” business benefited from all year-round daily passing trade and heavy footfall in the town centre’s busy commercial and shopping area.

It said there was potential for further growth with scope to embark on food deliveries, outside catering and online sales and extend its current opening hours of 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday to include opening in the evenings and on Sundays.