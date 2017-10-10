Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You have a chance to question Kirklees leaders this week.

Kirklees Question Time is taking place with the leaders of the four parties on Kirklees Council.

It’s part of Local Democracy Week to get more people involved with democracy and understand what the council does and how decisions are made.

Question Time takes place on Thursday October 12 7pm-8.30pm at the Oastler Building at the University of Huddersfield. Book via www.democracycommission.org.uk.

Taking part is Clr David Sheard (Kirklees and Labour Leader), Clr Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat Leader), Clr Andrew Cooper (Green Party Leader) and Clr John Taylor (Conservative Deputy Leader), plus a Kirklees Youth Councillor.

Clr Cathy Scott, part of the Democracy Commission, said: “Local government touches every aspect of our day-to-day lives and the decisions that our local leaders make affect everyone in our communities.

“Citizens have told us that they would like more opportunities to meet and hear from their local councillors and to get involved in civic life.”

It’s in partnership with the University of Huddersfield and will be chaired by Dr Andy Mycock, Reader in Politics. It will be webcast live.

As part of Local Democracy Week there is also ‘A Woman’s Work’ event featuring quickfire talks from women in local government, including Kirklees Council’s Chief Executive Jacqui Gedman, Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff and Baroness Kath Pinnock, as well as female Kirklees councillors.

It takes place at 6pm on Friday October 13 at Dewsbury Town Hall.

For the full events programme visit www.democracycommission.org.uk.