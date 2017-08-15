The video will start in 8 Cancel

Clinford Joseph’s funeral is to take place this week.

The Paddock man, known to many as Huddersfield’s most prolific offender, died suddenly last month aged just 35.

His sister Caroline Joseph was inundated with tributes after sharing news of his death on Facebook.

She had thanked everyone for their messages, saying they had made the loss of her brother a little easier to bear.

She added: “I have had hundreds upon hundreds of condolences for my brother. He was far from perfect but he was our Clinford, Huddersfield’s legend.”

His funeral is taking place at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Somerset Road, at 1.15pm on Wednesday, followed by a burial at Hey Lane Cemetery, Castle Hill, at 2.30pm.

Clinford’s niece Jodie Thomas posted on Facebook: "The wake will be at the Dalton pub in Rawthorpe afterwards.

“Flowers can be taken to my grandad’s house if you wish for them to arrive with Clinford.

Tributes paid to lovable rogue Clinford Joseph dubbed Huddersfield's 'most prolific offender'

“We have agreed that the dress code should be smart casual, black is not a requirement but please make an effort.

“Also if you would like to have one last drink with Clinford please feel free to bring a tin.”

Meanwhile, a fundraiser to pay for his funeral has brought in £755.

Some 49 people have donated cash in Clinford’s memory - including three police officers.

One anonymous poster donated £20, saying: “RIP Clinford .... from a couple of Officers at the nick.”

And another anonymous poster left £10, saying: “RIP Clinford, a loveable rogue. From an officer at Huddersfield Police Station.”

Clinford, of Paddock, clocked up many offences for drunkenness, nuisance and petty theft, and previous court hearings were told that he was a chronic alcoholic and had been hospitalised with pancreatitis and alcohol-related illnesses.

His friends defended his name on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

They pointed out that Clinford had a learning disability and had battled alcoholism.

Jodie Thomas urged people not to past insensitive comments about her uncle.

She said: “So before you know it alls want to carry on judging my uncle based on what you read about him from people who didn’t know him why don’t you try gaining some respect and actually getting knowledge based on facts from those who did know him!”

She said the post mortem report into Clinford’s death showed he died from natural causes following a burst pancreas.