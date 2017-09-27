Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you miss out on a Huddersfield Town season card?

If so and you are desperate to see your team in action, the Examiner is here to help.

We’ve teamed up with the Premier League’s official snack partner Cadbury to offer our readers the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to watch Town take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

It is Town’s first clash against one of the big six in the Premier League following their historic promotion.

(Image: PA)

There are five pairs to win for the 12:30pm kick off at John Smiths stadium - and this is how to do it.

First of all you need to follow the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page here

And then you need to be on the ball between 11am and 4pm on Thursday.

We have hidden a golden ticket on five streets - all slightly linked to Town and within the ring road - and if you are the first to find it, the tickets are yours.

Between 11am and 4pm we will release clues for each street on the Town Facebook page that will lead you to the ticket.

We will focus on one street per hour giving five opportunities to bag the prize.

So if you are a Town fan and want to see the game live follow our Facebook page and wait for your first clue.

If you are the lucky person who finds the golden ticket you need to tweet an image to us holding it up and we will contact you to arrange collection of the match tickets.

Usual Trinity Mirror T&Cs apply .