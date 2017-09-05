Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chance that your primary school age child is in a “super-size” class is higher if you live in Kirklees.

On the day that thousands of children in the borough head back to school it has been revealed that more than 7,000 Kirklees youngsters were taught in classes of over 31 in the last school year.

In January 2017, the Department for Education (DfE) found 7,144 pupils in Kirklees were in class sizes of between 31 and 35.

A further 558 were in classes of 36 to 39 pupils - approximately 15 classes across the borough.

There were no classes of 40 or more pupils found.

The DfE data reveals Kirklees as the worst in Yorkshire for large class sizes at primary school.

It is also one of the worst in the country with only seven local authorities having a higher proportion of pupils in classes bigger than 30.

It is generally considered that children will get a worse education if they are in a very large class.

The government has said it wants to keep class sizes for primary pupils at a maximum of 30.

Government rules say no child aged five to seven should be taught in a class size greater than 30, but the rule can be waived in exceptional circumstances - usually if twins or siblings are admitted to the school, or a child in care has to be given a place.

Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton MP, Paula Sherriff, said spiralling overcrowding in English primary schools was failing local children.

Kirklees falls into the top ten for overcrowding nationally, and it’s one of the few local authorities where more than one in five primary school pupils is in an over-size class.

Commenting on the figures, she said: “It’s disgraceful that whilst local schools are being told to tighten their belts, our region is seeing the number of pupils being taught in super-sized classes soar.

“The situation is indefensible - local children deserve better.”

Miss Sherriff said as class sizes continue to rise, pressure on school places is now starting to hit secondary schools, with figures showing an increase in the number of pupils in very large classes in the last year.

Across England 542,679 children are now in super-size classes, defined as 31 pupils and over.

There are 39,000 primary pupils are in classes of over 36 pupils and 16,571 are now in class sizes of at least 40.