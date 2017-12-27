There is already enough stress when it comes to Christmas shopping.

What to get that difficult uncle, how much to spend on you in-laws, and that one item that ends up in a special trip into town on Christmas Eve.

But what about when it comes to returns?

More than half of us are over-estimating our rights when it comes to taking back items we are unsatisfied with, a consumer survey by Which? has revealed.

Some 52% of people in the survey incorrectly thought that customers can always return products to the store for a full refund, a figure which has increased by 10% since the same survey last year.

But those who do their Christmas shoppin in-store may be in for a nasty surprise.

Each retailer decides their own returns policy for non-faulty goods, meaning you can’t always return something because it’s the wrong size or you decide you don’t want it anymore.

However, those who shop online are entitled to a full refund for a non-faulty purchase if you change your mind and notify the retailer within 14 days of delivery. You then have another 14 days to return it.

Alex Neill from Which? said: “Don’t let indecision or unwanted gifts spoil your festive cheer, make sure you know your return and refund rights before you hit the shops.​

“Most of us have bought something that we later want to take back, ​so do your research and check the retailers’ returns policies to avoid a nasty surprise.”

More details on your rights are given on the Which? site here.