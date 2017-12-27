Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is already enough stress when it comes to Christmas shopping.

What to get that difficult uncle, how much to spend on you in-laws, and that one item that ends up in a special trip into town on Christmas Eve.

But what about when it comes to returns?

More than half of us are over-estimating our rights when it comes to taking back items we are unsatisfied with, a consumer survey by Which? has revealed.

Some 52% of people in the survey incorrectly thought that customers can always return products to the store for a full refund, a figure which has increased by 10% since the same survey last year.

But those who do their Christmas shoppin in-store may be in for a nasty surprise.

Each retailer decides their own returns policy for non-faulty goods, meaning you can’t always return something because it’s the wrong size or you decide you don’t want it anymore.

However, those who shop online are entitled to a full refund for a non-faulty purchase if you change your mind and notify the retailer within 14 days of delivery. You then have another 14 days to return it.

Alex Neill from Which? said: “Don’t let indecision or unwanted gifts spoil your festive cheer, make sure you know your return and refund rights before you hit the shops.​

“Most of us have bought something that we later want to take back, ​so do your research and check the retailers’ returns policies to avoid a nasty surprise.”

More details on your rights are given on the Which? site here.