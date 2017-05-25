Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited and nervous Huddersfield Town fans have taken to social media to express their delight at the arrival of their tickets for Wembley.

As Terriers’ supporters reached fever pitch ahead of Monday’s play-off final, fans let off steam by posting photos of their tickets on Twitter and Facebook.

Town fan Simon Micklethwaite tweeted: “Wembley tickets arrived today. Buzzing! Can’t wait. We’re on our way. #htafc”

Mabel Bluebell said: “Seeing the amount of tickets sold is making me even more excited for next week. What a season this has been. Bring on Wembley.”

Terrier Graham Thomson tweeted: “27 years ago I watched Huddersfield Town losing at bottom of old Div 3. Just bought tickets for Wembley for shot at Premier League. Still can’t believe it.”

Look what I found in my letter box... Starting to feel real now. #Wembley here we come! #htafc #UTT pic.twitter.com/ySPdikdeav — Graham Thomson (@goldenpthomson) May 24, 2017

Sam Smith posted an amusing video on Twitter of a man sweating profusely and said: “Wembley tickets have arrived. Let the nerves begin.”

Town fan Lucie joked on Twitter: “Well I’ve got to do ‘our tickets have arrived tweet’ haven’t I...can’t wait.”

Adam H tweeted: “I’m gunna save my 100th tweet until I’m at Wembley cheering on #htafc in the play off final. Tickets arrived, coach booked, good times!!”

* Tweet your pics to @examiner or @Andrew_Examiner, share them on our Facebook page or Email a photo of yourself holding your Wembley tickets to andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com