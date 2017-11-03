Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers have criticised Kirklees Council’s private litter police for targeting dog owners who walk their animals off the lead.

Holmfirth resident Campbell Millett, 58, was spotted with his dog Benji off the lead, on the pavement in the middle of the town.

He was issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by enforcement officers from controversial firm Kingdom for breaching the so-called Dog Control Order which effectively bans dogs from roaming free in most public places, including all council maintained pavements and roads.

The council brought in the new law last March.

Some readers sided with Mr Millett, while others backed the enforcement action. Many criticised the council.

Paula Jayne, commenting on our Facebook page, said: “Dogs should be on leads at all time. I have a dog and he is always on the lead no matter what. Anything could spook the animal causing an accident or an injury to someone.

Jason Goodwill posted: “Kirklees Council should be fined for not meeting their responsibilities. It’s ridiculous these little Hitlers fining people for walking a dog off a lead.”

Bex Warren added: “Dogs should be on the lead when walking along public paths in my opinion.”

Kevin Nuttall said: “Well trained dogs need exercise and a run from time to time, Keeping dogs on lead 24/7 will lead to dogs not socialising properly and then lead on to aggressive behaviour with other dogs.”

Lloyd Birch added: “Fines for bad behaviour is fair enough, but these cash cow money generators have no common sense or fair warning.”