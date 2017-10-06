Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Authorities should consider shutting McDonald’s and other takeaways earlier in a bid to prevent late night violence, Examiner readers have said.

Following the death of Graham Bell, more than 400 comments have been left on our story calling for action.

Mr Bell died on Wednesday, four days after he was allegedly assaulted outside McDonald’s Huddersfield town centre restaurant.

Following the initial attack, two youths, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail.

Murder detectives launched an investigation on Wednesday but West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has not yet revealed if the teenagers have been re-arrested following Mr Bell’s death.

The tragedy has seen dozens of people call for Kirklees Council and the police to do something about the amount of late night violent incidents close to McDonald’s in recent months.

The John William Street restaurant is open 24 hours a day and has been blamed for attracting groups of youths, who have clashed with hungry revellers heading home after nights out in town.

In July there were mass fights on consecutive nights which led exasperated police and council officials to look at what can be done to stop it from keep happening.

On Wednesday the Examiner reported a court case involving a shocking assault captured on CCTV cameras outside the restaurant on Sunday, May 7, when yob Troy Augustine repeatedly stamped on a man.

Referring to the spate of trouble, Steph Leid, said on our Facebook page: “It’s the hottest spot for trouble in town. Stop the 24 hour McDonald’s with immediate effect. My heart goes out to this poor victim of yet another mindless act of brutality.”

Vincent Paul Lewis agreed. He said: “Take the 24 hour licence away from McDonald’s seeing as it is a magnet for trouble. If it was a pub it would have been closed.”

James Fryer said McDonalds had become a magnet for youths looking for trouble, adding: “RIP this poor guy. It’s shocking.”

“Outside McD’s at night time is so dangerous,” said James Gibson. “Close it after last bus.”

Mark Podgy Hudson went further: “Shut the place down,” he said. “It’s just a magnet for gangs of young lads.”

Waseem Naeem said: ”Sad news, thoughts with all his family and prayers with them all. McD’s should be closed by 11. It seems to be attracting a lot of violence recently.”

Many of the hundreds of comments on our Facebook page also called for a return to old licensing laws.

Nic O’Connor said: “Bring back pub and club licensing hours and close all takeaways at 11.30pm.

“Clubs can be better policed as all drinkers are confined to certain places after 11.30pm.

“Parents need to keep their children at home after 10pm. Nobody under the age of 18 should be roaming round the town centre at midnight.”

Helen Clayton said: “I have worked in pubs and clubs in the past and I remember the relaxed laws were introduced to stop everyone spilling out onto the streets at 11.30pm and 2am and having taxi queue fights.

“All it has actually done is promoted unregulated drinking when people drink at home bigger measures and stronger alcohol than they would in a pub for hours before they go to a club or late night pub at midnight and have a bit more.

“Society actually functions better with stricter licensing laws, and they should be brought back.”

John Hood commented: “R.I.P to the guy’s family and loved ones. Now revert all the licences back to something sensible, close food outlets at the same time, and open a nightclub if that what people want so it’s one place to police by security, cameras and whoever. We never had this before all these stupid opening times.”

Jannette Dyson said: “Laws need to be changed back so they are off the streets at a decent hour.

“People are paralytic walking around town looking for takeaways and getting into fights.

“Stop money making and start getting some order back on the street.”

Jeanette Mosley agreed: “The answer to stop mass brawling is to close all pubs down at 11pm.

“The opening hours should revert back to what they were years ago and ban all day drinking.”

Paula Jayne said: “This certainly has to be a wake up call for Huddersfield town centre .

“If it’s not nipped in the bud greedy business owners will all be open 24 hours a day.”

Many Examiner readers have asked why groups of children too young to get into pubs are commonly seen by McDonald’s late at night and even in the early hours.

Darren Pearce commented: “RIP....They need to ban all under 18s from the town centre after 10pm.”

Michaela Phillips said: “McDonalds either need to shut at 11pm or police should be there.

“The gangs outside at this time are VERY intimidating.

“They’re all young and loud. I’d guess all under 16.

“It was only a matter of time before someone got seriously hurt. You only have to look in these kids direction to get them in your face!”

But Jenna Mcglade said: “This has nothing to do with shutting pubs/clubs earlier. You could shut them at 10pm and incidents like these would still happen because there’s too many young boys getting into stupid gangs and doing things simply for recognition from their peers.”