A Mirfield charity is asking local people for their support to help fund an unusual project.

The Hollybank Trust – which cares for people with severe and profound disabilities at its residential and day care facility – and its Sensory Garden project have made it through to the public vote of the One Family Community Awards 2017.

If it wins, the Trust will receive £10,000 to provide a sensory ‘quiet’ garden, a Friendly Giant tactile feature and three tactile animal models to hang in its monkey tree. The Trust says the new feature will improve the day-to-day lives and enrich the experience of people who use Hollybank by giving them a wider range of outdoor spaces to explore and enjoy.

Hollybank relies on fund-raising to provide quality of life. Next Friday (Sept 1) in a free event Hollybank will welcome animatronic dinosaurs to its grounds.

Head of Fundraising Julie MacNaughton said: “Our application has been accepted and it is now a matter of how many votes we receive.

“The sensory garden will make a huge difference to the babies, children, young people and adults in our care. Hollybank residents have profound disabilities and complex needs. The garden will offer opportunities to engage with their environment and experience their surroundings in new ways.

“Voting only takes a minute but could make a huge difference to those in our care.”

To support Hollybank register online at the OneFamily Foundation, search for the project in the list of nominated projects, and vote by clicking the ‘Vote’ button on the page.

Projects that receive the highest number of votes will have the greatest chance of winning.

