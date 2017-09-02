Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity is asking local people for their support to help feed children during school holidays.

The Welcome Centre, which provides support to people in crisis including free food, and its holiday hunger project have made it through to the public vote of the One Family Community Awards 2017.

If it wins, the charity will receive £5,000 to deliver approximately 2,700 packed lunches to deprived families.

It will also provide social activities for the children and drop-in advice sessions for parents.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Hunger increases during school holidays when free school meals and breakfast clubs are not in place to support families in poverty and many parents find they are skipping meals so they can manage to feed their children through the holidays.”

The project will take place from Monday to Friday for two weeks of the Easter break. Recipients will be identified by three primary schools in south Kirklees.

Voting takes place online here.

It is a pilot project but if it is successful, the centre will try to bring it into its core set of activities.

Last year the Welcome Centre distributed 5,335 food packs to people in crisis, supporting a total of 3,101 people, more than a quarter of which were children.