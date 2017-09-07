Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they have been overwhelmed after more than £3,000 worth of baby goods were handed over to help a poverty-stricken young couple and their severely premature baby.

PC Sally Baines made the appeal on social media for nappies and formula milk to help a family struggling to afford the basics.

Her colleague, PC Dean Wolstencroft, of the Child Protection Unit, was working with a family with a four-week-old baby, who weighed just 5lb.

Social media appeal to help family with premature baby goes viral - here's how you can help

They’ve now had a huge amount of goods handed over by generous members of the Kirklees public and will split it between the neonatal unit at Pinderfields General Hospital and Calderdale special care baby unit.

Some items have also been filtered to Huddersfield and Batley food banks.

Dean said: “I was told about this couple by one of the health visitors who said they were having a really rough time. The father had broken down in tears said he just wanted some baby milk. They had absolutely nothing, little food, few clothes and no furniture.

“One person donated 10 boxes of formula milk powder which at £9.99 didn’t come cheap but perhaps even more movingly was the person who sent two dummies.

“I’m absolutely speechless by the response of everyone and we can’t thank them enough.”