A woman who failed to comply with her community order made life difficult for herself, a district judge said.

Rebecca Wilkinson pleaded guilty to breaching her post-sentence supervision requirements when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

She was arrested after failing to live at an approved address or keep in touch with her probation officer.

District Judge Michael Fanning was told that the 28-year-old’s whereabouts were unknown after letters sent to her last address went unanswered.

She was previously jailed after failing to comply with a community order.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, explained that Wilkinson had suffered from mental health issues but was now living at a fixed accommodation where she felt settled and secure.

Judge Fanning told her: “You’re not making things easy for yourself.

“The orders imposed by the court aimed to help you with your problems but, due to your lack of response, you’ve ended up getting locked up.

“The public have to be confident that these community orders are going to work.

“You will make it impossible for magistrates to pass community sentences if you’re not going to do what’s required of you.”

Judge Fanning told Wilkinson, of Conway Crescent in Batley, that he was prepared to give her one last chance to stay out of trouble,

He fined her £120 and told her to pay £50 court costs.