Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends and family have paid tribute to a popular diving instructor who has died in Thailand five days after suffering a stroke.

Dan Robinson, 39, who is originally from Deighton but had been living in Thailand for several years, died in a hospital in the early hours of Monday morning with his wife and father at his bedside.

The former Greenhead College and Oxford University student had been taken ill on Wednesday, a year to the day since he married his partner, Jurairat.

He had been placed on a life support machine after suffering a stroke in his sleep.

His father Stephen and brother Matthew flew out to his bedside.

Family members have spoken of their devastation.

Step mum Judith Robinson thanked everyone who had given their support during her stepson’s illness.

“I want to express my love and gratitude to all his loving friends who have not only truly loved him but supported me through this emotional journey. They have been with me on messenger every second of the journey. I am truly honoured to know you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Friends and colleagues posted their own tributes on Facebook.

One said: “Godspeed, Dan. Yours was a life too short, yet well lived. You accomplished what many try, but few succeed in doing: you left everyone you had met better than when you had found them.

“While we are all saddened by your sudden and untimely passing to the next life, we are grateful that you enriched our lives. Farewell friend. Until we meet again.”

A woman friend said: “RIP my friend. Thank you for teaching me to dive and encouraging me to travel. I will never forget you.”

One friend said the diving world had lost a “legend in the flesh.”

Another posted: “Such a tragic turn of events. Dan inspired those he met and changed the lives of so many. He made a difference during his far too short a life. You can now endlessly hover in a place of beauty. We will not forget you.”

One friend described Dan as and “all-round great bloke” and added: “I am still in shock, hoping the last week has just been a nightmare, but unfortunately not. I am heartbroken.”