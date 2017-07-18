Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign is under way to get more people to report online scams.

Kirklees Citizens Advice & Law Centre (KCALC) is taking part in Scam Awareness Month during July to spread the word about scams and stop more people from being conned.

National Citizens Advice revealed a 17% rise during the first two months of this year in the number of people being scammed after purchasing “phantom goods” – high value items purchased online which turn out not to exist. It found that people were most likely to be scammed when buying cars, flights, furniture, jewellery and cameras. The average loss was £1,100.

The Citizens Advice consumer service received 555 reports of such scams during January and March, 2017, compared with 495 during the same period the year before.

KCALC chief executive Nick Whittingham said: “Being scammed can ruin people’s finances. People can lose significant amounts from phantom good scams, so it’s important they don’t rush into online purchases until they’re sure seller is genuine. We’re encouraging people to report and talk about scams so that more fraudsters can be stopped.”

Contact the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 040506. To report a scam or suspected scam phone Action Fraud on

0300 1232040 or email www.actionfraud.police.uk