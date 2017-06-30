Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP has urged workers to read up on their rights following confusion over rules on paid holidays.

Batley & Spen Labour MP Tracy Brabin was speaking after Citizens Advice reported that half of people on zero hours contracts and two out of five people on temporary contracts wrongly believed they were not entitled to paid holidays.

She said that Kirklees Citizens’ Advice were aware of the problem and were concerned that employers were deliberately misleading staff over the issue.

In the Commons, the MP asked ministers what steps were being taken to ensure workers knew their right to a fair holiday and what action would be taken against companies that misled staff.

She said: “It’s clearly very worrying that local people don’t know of their right to a fair holiday. It’s of further concern to me that employers can exploit this misunderstanding of the law to deny workers their paid holidays. The government need to step up and let companies know there will be clear repercussions if they don’t play by the rules and deny staff their rights.

I’m encouraging everyone to read up on their rights at work, if you’re on a temporary contract or zero-hours contract, you have many of the same rights as those in regular employment, so don’t miss out.”

Government minsters claimed HM Revenue & Customs had been given more powers to deal with employers denying employees their rights.