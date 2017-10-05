Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Horse racing fans in Huddersfield had reason to be giddy lately with the announcement that world-class racing is set to return to West Yorkshire this Autumn.

From October 27th to 28th, Doncaster Racecourse will play host to the Racing Post Trophy , a group one flat race first established back in 1961 as the Timeform Gold Cup.

The one-mile race for two-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies sees Britain's top jockeys compete for a £200,000 purse in the last Group 1 race of the UK's flat racing season.

Often sold as a chance to see "tomorrow's champions, today" the Racing Post Trophy is traditionally used by experts and enthusiasts alike as an opportunity to study the form of those horses, trainers, and riders who will be competing in major events the following season.

Those horses that fared well in previous years are the same big names which can be found in today’s horse racing page at William Hill , the bookmaker which lends its name to another Doncaster highlight, the St. Leger Festival.

A four-day event taking place each September, this year's St. Leger festival came to an end this past week after showcasing a number of top international stables in several exhilarating races. That includes the famous charity race’ which kicks off the festival each year.

The race, which raises funds for the Northern Racing College and Jack Berry House brings former jockeys out of retirement for one last run up a one-mile straight course on what is typically known as Legends Day.

Legend Day was followed this year by the popular Ladies Day, followed by the renowned Doncaster Cup, and finally, the climax of the event, the St. Leger Stakes, which was won this year by Capri, ridden by Ryan Moore and trained by Ireland's Aidan O'Brien.

The end of the annual St. Leger Festival for 2017 now means that Huddersfield racing fans have only two big events left to look forward to until the flat racing season comes to a close in early November.

First up comes the Racing Post Trophy, which will see Italian Andrea Atzeni look to tie the record with legendary jockey, Lester Piggott, for most Trophy wins .

Piggot currently leads the charge with five victories between 1966 and 1984, with Atzeni trailing behind by just one win, having taken the trophy home every year since 2013.

Yet whilst all eyes might be on the 26 year-old, his participation in the race itself will not be the only thing demanding attention at this year's event.

Elsewhere, organisers Go Racing will be crowning their 'Best Dressed Lady 2017,' a prize which will see one winner become the new face of Go Racing in Yorkshire for 2018.

Finally, racing in Yorkshire comes to an end for another season on Armistice Day with the November Handicap.

The 1 mile and 4 furlongs event on November 11th comes with a £80,000 purse up for grabs, and marks the official end of the British turf flat racing season.

For tickets and information about this year's Racing Post Trophy, contact Doncaster Racecourse.