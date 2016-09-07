The Examiner will soon be on the hunt for this year’s top of the tots. Children from 0-5 years are eligible to enter to be in with a chance of winning this year’s title.

HOW TO ENTER

Free photo sessions start from Monday 3 October to Saturday 15 October at Unit 3, the Piazza Centre. Photo sessions will be from 10am- 4.00pm, Monday- Saturday only. Please note: our photographers have a well earned break from 12.30-1.30 each day.

If you would like to enter your little star, get an entry form which will be printed in paper 3rd-15th October. Pop along with your little one to one of our free photo sessions- no appointment necessary. After your child’s picture has been taken, you must return on the date given to you by the photographers to choose your entry photo from the shots taken. You also have the extra option to buy the prints that will be ready for you to take away (although you don’t have to buy in order enter the competition)

All photos will be featured in our bumper Baby of the Year supplement in the Examiner and the Huddersfield public will have the opportunity to vote for their winner.

The winning child's parent or guardian will receive the coveted title of 'The Huddersfield Examiner baby of the Year' along with £100 Love 2 Shop vouchers. Three other category winners' parent or guardian will receive £50 Love 2 Shop vouchers to spend on their lovely little one.

Babies, toddlers and children all have the chance to take part over four categories:

- 0-9 months

- 10-18 months

- 19-36 months

- 3-5 years

Keep an eye on this webpage which will be updated during the competition with the most recent Baby of the Year news.

Terms & Conditions:

Entrance to the competition will automatically involve the publishing of the baby’s name and photograph. Photos may be used in paper and on examiner.co.uk and associated social media sites. All pictures entered correctly into the competition will be printed in paper in November 2016 and may be printed over a number of consecutive days. The Huddersfield Examiner cannot be held responsible for the quality of photographic print in the newspaper or any misspellings of entrants’ names, or for missing/non-featured photos. All entry photos must be originals taken by the official baby of the year photographers between Monday 3 October – Saturday 15 October 2016. No photo purchase necessary to enter: however you will have the option to purchase additional packages and gifts. Any persons who do not return to the venue to view their photos will not appear in the paper supplements.

Entrants will be placed in the following categories according to their age on the day of the photograph, 0-9 months, 9-18 months, 18 months to 3 years, 3 years to 5 years. The entrant must not have reached their 6th birthday by this date. All photographs remain the property of The Huddersfield Examiner and will not be returned. Entry photos will also be accepted via our website examiner.co.uk/BOTY2016 which have been uploaded during the online entry only period after the official photo sessions have taken place. Finalists and eventual winners will be decided by readers’ votes via a premium telephone line. The Top 10 from each category will appear in a second round of voting. In the event of a tie, a tie-breaker round will be implemented. The winners will be decided by reader’s votes via a premium telephone line (50p per call/50p per text). Votes received after the closing date will not be counted but you may still be charged. Prizes include the coveted title of ‘The Huddersfield Examiner Baby of the Year 2016’ and £100 Love 2 Shop for the overall winner and £50 shopping vouchers for each of the three other category winners. There is no part/whole cash alternative.

The decision of the editor is final and no correspondence can be entered into. Any entrants found to have their voting credentials advertised via social media without the necessary cost warnings and relevant Terms and Conditions will be disqualified and all votes cancelled. Under these circumstances, voters will still be charged and refunds will not be given for disqualified entrants, or the votes that were made for them. The supplement will appear in paper on Saturday November 12. Lines close for voting at 5pm on Saturday 19h November. The Top 40 supplement will appear in paper on Saturday 26 November and lines close for the Top 40 supplement and the overall winners at 5pm 3 December 2016. The winner will be announced in The Huddersfield Examiner on Saturday 10 December 2016.

Employees of The Huddersfield Examiner and associated companies are not eligible to enter. All category winners must be available for subsequent photo shoots. Std Trinity Mirror plc rules apply, see www.examiner.co.uk/rules. SP: J Media UK Ltd, SW4 7BX

Helpline: 0844 800 1188 (local rate). For all queries please call 0161 832 2000.