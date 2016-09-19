Login Register
Huddersfield Examiner Calendar 2017: January — choose your winner

We'll be sharing a gallery of pictures for each month

Choose your favourite January entry for the 2017 Examiner Calendar

We've had hundreds of stunning pictures for our 2017 Examiner Calendar — and now it's time for you to vote for the winning images!

We'll be sharing a gallery of pictures for each month over the next 12 days, starting with January.

We need you to choose which image to use for each calendar month — look through the gallery of images above then vote for your favourite in the survey at the bottom of the story.

We'll reveal all the winners on Friday 14 October — and the calendar will be free for readers by collecting tokens in the Examiner in November.

Thank you to everyone who submitted entries for the 2017 calendar — you've done Huddersfield proud!

Voting for January will close on September 25.

Place your vote here:

Previous Articles

Have you taken a great picture of Huddersfield? Here's your chance to put it in our 2017 Examiner calendar

We want to see your photographs - and give them a platform where everyone can admire them

