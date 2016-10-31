Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With more and more investment in our area, there’s never been a better time to live in Huddersfield, and just like our wonderful town, your favourite local newspaper is getting better too.

We’ve created a great new look for the print edition of The Huddersfield Examiner. From today, there is a clean new design with more modern typefaces that are easier on the eye. It’s still the paper you know and love packed full of news, information and entertainment, but with a modern and refreshing look.

Each day, The Huddersfield Examiner will now include Neighbourhood News every day targeting specific areas:

MONDAY - Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley

TUESDAY - Fartown, Birkby, Deighton

WEDNESDAY - Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden

THURSDAY - Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth

FRIDAY - Almondbury, Dalton, Newsome

SATURDAY - Denby Dale, Kirkburton, Skelmanthorpe Brighouse, Elland, Mirfield, Dewsbury

We hope you love our new-look paper as much as we do.

Give it a try and let us know what you think.

examiner.promotions@trinitymirror.com