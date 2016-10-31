With more and more investment in our area, there’s never been a better time to live in Huddersfield, and just like our wonderful town, your favourite local newspaper is getting better too.
We’ve created a great new look for the print edition of The Huddersfield Examiner. From today, there is a clean new design with more modern typefaces that are easier on the eye. It’s still the paper you know and love packed full of news, information and entertainment, but with a modern and refreshing look.
Each day, The Huddersfield Examiner will now include Neighbourhood News every day targeting specific areas:
MONDAY - Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley
TUESDAY - Fartown, Birkby, Deighton
WEDNESDAY - Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden
THURSDAY - Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth
FRIDAY - Almondbury, Dalton, Newsome
SATURDAY - Denby Dale, Kirkburton, Skelmanthorpe Brighouse, Elland, Mirfield, Dewsbury
We hope you love our new-look paper as much as we do.
Give it a try and let us know what you think. You can email us your feedback at
examiner.promotions@trinitymirror.com