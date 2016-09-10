Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Just one day left to send us your pictures for the 2017 Examiner Calendar

We've had hundreds of entries for next year's Examiner Calendar — don't miss your chance to submit a picture

We've received hundreds of stunning pictures of Huddersfield since we opened entries for the 2017 Examiner Calendar.

From stunning sunsets to snowy scenes, starry night skies to dramatic landscapes, we've been sent beautiful images from all seasons — and there's still time to send yours!

Don’t forget to think about which season you’d like it to feature in, and remember that images must be high quality and landscape to be printed as part of the calendar.

File too large to send via the form? Email your pictures to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com - along with the information requested above.

The closing date to send your photos in is midnight on Sunday, September 11.

We will then put together a selection of the best ones and ask you all to vote.

The calendar will be made available to all of our readers to claim for free by collecting tokens, which will be printed in the Examiner.

Voting for the best images to feature starts Monday, September 19, and will close Thursday, October 6. If you are experiencing any difficulty uploading images via the Jotform, they can be emailed directly to samantha.gildea@trinitymirror.com

Check our last year's winners

VIEW GALLERY

Terms and Conditions:

The person submitting the photo must be the original photographer. The Huddersfield Examiner accept no responsibility for any misrepresented photographs. All photographs must be high resolution ideally at least 300dpi, preferably landscape. No watermarked photographs will be accepted. All photographs voted into the calendar will be captioned.

Entrance to the competition may automatically involve the publishing of the photograph. Photos may be used in paper and on www.examiner.co.uk and associated social media sites as they see fit. All pictures entered correctly into the competition will be considered for shortlisting to go through to the voting stage. Photos will be shortlisted and categorised into months as deemed appropriate by the shortlisting panel. The panel’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The Huddersfield Examiner cannot be held responsible for the quality of photographic print or for missing/non-featured photos. Final images will be decided via an online reader vote.

By submitting a photo you agree to all terms and conditions.

Recently Published

Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival 2016: Everything you need to know

Around 40,000 people are expected to converge on Holmfirth for two days of feasting and drinking

Previous Articles

Have you taken a great picture of Huddersfield? Here's your chance to put it in our 2017 Examiner calendar

We want to see your photographs - and give them a platform where everyone can admire them

Related Tags

Events
Examiner Calendar 2017
Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in Special Features

Most Read in Special Features

  1. Examiner Calendar 2017
    Just one day left to send us your pictures for the 2017 Examiner Calendar
  2. Examiner Calendar 2017
    Have you taken a great picture of Huddersfield? Here's your chance to put it in our 2017 Examiner calendar
  3. Special Features
    JPB Jewellery: A wedding collection of beautiful rings just for you
  4. Baby of the Year
    Examiner Baby of the Year Returns

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent