As part of our Win a Dream Wedding competition, the fortunate bride will win a bridal gown by one of the amazing designers up to the value of £1200 and bridesmaid gowns to the value of £600.

Dotty Taylor Bridal is an award nominated bridal boutique settled in the pretty town of Holmfirth. They are very proud to be stocking and offering some of the world’s best designer wedding dresses by Eliza Jane Howell, Katya Katya Shehurina, Pronovias, House of Mooshki, LouLou bride and Lusan Mandongus.

The Dotty Taylor Bridal team are all highly trained in their professions of styling and come from luxury high-end high street retailers. They believe in discussing every detail that completes your big day, starting with what shapes and silhouettes flatter differing figures, what colours complement particular skin tones, and even what underwear is best for the bride’s exact needs.

Shannon and her team at Dotty Taylor Bridal are on hand to offer their expertise and make your bridal experience as relaxed and blissful as possible. They are very excited to welcome you as a Dotty Taylor Bride!

Find them at 14 Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, HD9 2JS, call them on 01484 950700 or visit dottytaylorbridal.co.uk .