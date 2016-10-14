Login Register
Revealed: The winning images for the 2017 Examiner Calendar

Hundreds of entries, thousands of votes cast — now we reveal the 12 stunning images you chose for next year's calendar

Examiner Calendar 2017

After more than 400 entries and 5,000 votes cast, we can now announce your Examiner Calendar 2017 winners.

We received some truly amazing pictures of Huddersfield, from sweeping landscapes to well known landmarks and locations, and we’d like to thank everyone who entered this year’s competition.

After choosing our finalists, we asked Examiner readers to vote online for this year’s winners, one for each month.

The online votes have been totalled, revealing 12 stunning images for the 2017 calendar.

The calendar will be made available to all of our readers to claim for FREE by collecting tokens, which will be printed in the Examiner from Monday October 31 - Saturday November 12.

What better way to mark the passing of 2017 than with 12 pictures depicting the diversity and beauty of our town?

From sheep braving the snowy hills to bluebells in bloom, the vibrant colours of summer mornings to fireworks exploding over Castle Hill, this year’s calendar has an image for every season.

Take a look at this year’s winners — congratulations to the photographers chosen to feature in the 2017 Examiner Calendar!

