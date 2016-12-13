Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Examiner survey prize draw terms and conditions:

1. Entries are made by completing The Huddersfield Examiner online survey, which can be accessed by clicking on a link hosted on the examiner website, included in email invitations or by visiting examiner.co.uk/survey

2. All entries must be received no later than 1pm, Tuesday 20th December 2016; however The Huddersfield Examiner reserves the right to change this should it be deemed necessary.

3. Only one entry per person will be counted. All other entries will be made void.

4. The prize draw is open to all The Huddersfield Examiner readers, aged 16 years or above, except the employees of The Huddersfield Examiner, Vision Critical or MGN Limited and its subsidiary companies and their close family members.

5. Two prize winners will be drawn at random and contacted via email within 30 days of the survey closing. The judge’s decision will be final.

6. Prizes are not transferable and must be taken as stated. There is no cash alternative.

7. All winners will be given 7 days to claim their prize. After this time, all rights to this prize shall be waivered and a new winner shall be drawn. Full list of prizes available as follows: 2 x £100 Amazon or Love2Shop online shopping voucher.

8. No information given for entry to this prize draw shall be used for direct marketing purposes, nor shall it be passed on to any Third parties.

9. The only correspondence you will receive from The Huddersfield Examiner as a result of providing your personal details for this draw shall be if you have won a prize, or if you have stated that we can contact you with further surveys and research projects.

PLEASE ENSURE YOU ENTER YOUR DETAILS AT THE END OF THE SURVEY TO BE ENTERED INTO THE PRIZE DRAW.