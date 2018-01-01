Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A year ago today Yassar Yaqub was shot dead by police on the M62.

In the hours and days after the shooting we learned it was a pre-planned operation and there had been a gun in the car in which he was a passenger.

But since then we have been told very little else.

Yassar himself has proven to be a controversial character.

To his family and friends he was one of the best - a good guy, the best son anyone could wish for.

But rumours about his alleged criminal activities resurface time and time again.

It may be many months until we learn the outcome of the investigation into the shooting of Yassar Yaqub.

But it is a story that continues to intrigue thousands of people across the town and further afield.

Here we look back over the past 12 months since Yassar died to where the investigation - and Yassar's family - is today.