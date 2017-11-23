Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

LV= are currently hiring across a number of different roles in their Huddersfield offices in St Thomas Road.

As one of the largest insurance companies in the UK, they pride themselves on how they look after not just their customers but also their staff.

More details on the specifics of the job roles can be found on the LV website. But before applying, it might be worth your time to read the words of Lucy, LV='s Motor Services Customer Sales Representative, and why she

"I joined LV= four and a half years ago after hearing my partner rave about how much he loved his role in LV's Claims department."

"It's a reputable company," she says, "I knew there'd be plenty of opportunity to progress, so when I saw the job advertised online I thought, why not apply?"

Career opportunities

"What's great about LV= is that you're not limited to staying in one role."

"When I first started I was part of the first full-time Huddersfield Motor Service team - which I still work in today - but soon after, I was being trained in renewals, retention and sales, and now I even dabble in accounts. Every day is different and it never gets boring."

"Undoubtedly the best thing I've done in my time here is becoming a Line Trainer. A year and a half into my time at LV= I became a 'buddy' supporting new Customer Service Representatives when they come on to the floor, acting as a mentor and role-model."

"After a couple of years, I wanted to develop myself further. A Line Trainer role came up and with support from my Team Leader I applied for the job. Almost a year later, I'm still in the role and love it."

"LV= allows me to have two roles and split my time between them. I spend the majority of my time on the phone as a Customer Service Representative, but when new starters come to LV= I'll step into my training role."

"Spending a month to six weeks in the classroom, I train them in the day-to-day of the Motor Services, and how to deal with any challenges they might face in their role. I love getting the newbies prepared for work and I feel really proud sending them on to the floor to start their careers."

Building myself and my career

"When I joined LV= I wasn't the most confident person, but in the past four and a half years my confidence has sky-rocketed. Here at LV= we're actively encouraged to participate in new and exciting opportunities, and given the training and expertise to allow us to thrive."

"The continued support and number of opportunities I've been exposed to are what have driven me to become more confident not only at work, but also in my everyday life."

"Line training is still quite new to me at the moment so I'm excited to carry on learning and building up my knowledge in this role and all the challenged of it. Beyond that? I'd love to become a Team Leader - and I know I'll be supported by everyone around me to achieve that."

The most supportive team

"The difference between working at LV= and other companies is the people. I’m really lucky as we go out for team meals regularly and we’re always looking out for one another and having fun to keep morale up."

"They might be my colleagues, but the environment is so friendly that these professional relationships always develop into friendships. More importantly though, is how supportive everyone is of each other."

"Every month I have a one-on-one with my Team Leader where I can discuss new opportunities. Having a close relationship with my Team Leader means I feel more confident and happy at work - and it’s their continued support that has built up my self-belief and allowed me to achieve more than I thought possible at LV=!"

