The nights are darker, the air is crisp and Christmas is just around the corner, a magical time of year for all of the family. What better way to make it extra special than to win a bundle of this year’s most popular toys?

We are giving one lucky family the chance to win a pile of Christmas prizes worth over £400*. Not only that, we will be giving six runners-up Love2shop vouchers to make the most of the January sales.

To be in with a chance of winning and have this giant present delivered to your door in time for Christmas, simply collect any 6 out of the 12 special Christmas tokens which will be printed in the Huddersfield Daily Examiner everyday between 28th November and 10th December. An entry form will be printed on 10th December.

Attach your tokens to the entry coupon and send it to us before 9am on Friday 16th December. You can increase your chances of winning by entering as many times as you like with a valid entry coupon.

The grand prize includes:

Code-a-pillar,

Leapfrog Leapstart Primary School Pack

Paw Patrol Air Patroller

Snuggles My Dream Puppy

Trolls Hug Time Poppy

Selfie-mic

Star Wars U-Wing

Wild Kit Spider Habitat Playset

Mad Gear Whip Pro Scooter

Sega Megadrive gaming console

Pie-face The Showdown

Second prize: £100 Love2shop voucher

Five runners up will each receive a £20 Love2shop vouche r

Terms and conditions

Tokens will be printed in the Huddersfield Daily Examiner 28.11.16-10.11.16. Unless otherwise stated tokens and/or competitions published in the newspaper apply only to the printed product and are permissible in newsprint only. E-edition customers cannot print out tokens- original newsprint tokens only will be accepted. This is a syndicated competition for readers of the paper and new subscription customers who will receive one entry following signing up to a subscription package. Incomplete, illegible or late entries will not be accepted. Deadline for entries is 9am on Friday 16th December. The winner of the first prize will be contacted by phone on Monday 19th December. If the Winner is not contactable by 4pm on this date we reserve the right to draw an alternative winner. Love2shop vouchers will be sent to winners in the post within 28 days. No cash alternative. The image is representative of the prize for publication purposes only. *Values based on retailer’s RRP at the time of publication. Standard terms and conditions apply see examiner.co.uk/rules