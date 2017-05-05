Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Quest Taekwondo’s Aaliyah Powell and Caden Cunningham continued their international success in Athens at the President’s Cup.

The competition had over 2000 athletes from all over the world , and winning a medal meant automatic qualification for the continental championships.

Quest sent 11 athletes and three coaches, the biggest and strongest British club team.

Coach Mike Mckenzie described the Second President’s Cup as the toughest competition he had ever attended in over 30 years of Taekwondo.

The competition took place over four days with each athlete required to win five or more matches to take the gold.

A top-four place assured automatic selection for the continental championships for that age and weight group.

Cunningham (aged 13), who attends King James High, was competing in the Under 49Kg Cadet Male division.

He had five gruelling matches to take the bronze medal.

The athlete, who won gold at the Dutch Open in March and also in Belgium in January, will now represent Great Britain at the Cadet European Championships in Hungary in September.

No other male Cadet from the UK could match his success and he is one of the favourites to take the European title.

Cunningham is the youngest member of the Great Britain Talent Pathway.

Having defeated competitors from Spain, Greece and two Russian national team members, he said: “I was very pleased with my performances and really enjoyed the competition.

“I would like to thank my coach Mike McKenzie, my family and friends and Quest team members for their continued support.

“I am really looking forward to representing GB at the European championships and will try my best to come home with gold.”

Shelley College student Aaliyah Powell (14), competing in Under 44kg Junior Female category has done what has previously never been achieved.

She has transitioned from Cadet to Junior age categories and, instead of struggling competing against older athletes as is usually the case, she has not lost a match so far this year, despite facing European champions and World medalists.

Powell won the prestigious Dutch Open in March and now has the President’s Cup Gold to add to her list of honours.

On her way to victory Powell defeated two opponents from Greece, two from Russia and one from GB, and has qualified for the European Junior Championships which will be held in Cyprus in November.

She said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of the competition, coming away with the gold medal, although not entirely satisfied with all of my performances.

“I would like to thank Mike for coaching me, and my friends, family and team members for supporting me, and I look forward to competing at the Junior European Championships in Cyprus at the end of the year”.

Team member Charlotte Simpson had won the first President’s Cup, which was held in Bonn, and was representing Quest again, along with European Silver medalist Alex Foster.

The team was captained by Jake Barnett, who has now joined the Great Britain Academy in Manchester.

Swiss gold medalist Megan Featherstone competed in the senior category and twice British Champion Dan Moody was also a medal hopeful in the junior featherweight category.

Muhammad Daanyaal Ahmed and Rebecca Weir made their international debuts and the talented Luke Jones and Liam Burdock made up the team.

Mckenzie said “I am incredibly proud and satisfied with my whole team’s performances, but I am especially pleased with Caden and Aaliyah’s well deserved medals.

“This is another high level international competition where Quest has finished the highest British team, and that’s due to some very talented athletes, great support staff and parents.

“Next up, some of the team will travel to the Austrian Open, though some will miss it due to school examinations.”