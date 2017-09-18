Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been an awful lot of change at Huddersfield Town since that fateful afternoon at Wembley in May, with players, fans and the club as a whole having to readjust their outlook on the game, with far more attention, scrutiny and opportunity emerging in the past few months.

One of the most anticipated perks of Town's newfound Premier League status is the prominence the club will now have in FIFA 18, the most successful sports video game series ever. The players have all had their likeness scanned for the newest release, as has the manager, and the John Smith's Stadium will also feature in all its glory.

Also updated are the players in-game ratings, which indicate just how good they're judged to be by those who develop the title. Unsurprisingly, highest rated is Aaron Mooy, who is a 77 (out of 100), while Steve Mounie (76), Jonas Lossl (75), Mathias Jorgensen (74) and Laurent Depoitre (74) make up the rest of the top five. Tom Ince and Jonathan Hogg are also rated at 74, alongside Jorgensen and Depoitre.

Town's lowest-rated players come from the academy, with both Jack Boyle and Ryan Tadgh rated at 52, but that's to be expected for players at such an early stage in their careers. Ratings are, of course, subject to change across the course of a season for those who have their games console connected to the internet, with EA offering regular squad updates to keep in line with the game in real life as much as possible.

As part of the Ultimate Team mode, which is the most popular way to play the game online, Elias Kachunga, Steve Mounie, Aaron Mooy and Tom Ince have all been given their own cards, making them available for discovery and use in that version of the game as well.

FIFA 18 is released on the 29th of September, with a special Ronaldo edition being made available three days early for the hardcore fans of the series.

Below is the full list of Huddersfield Town players included in the game, alongside their current rating: