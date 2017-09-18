There has been an awful lot of change at Huddersfield Town since that fateful afternoon at Wembley in May, with players, fans and the club as a whole having to readjust their outlook on the game, with far more attention, scrutiny and opportunity emerging in the past few months.

One of the most anticipated perks of Town's newfound Premier League status is the prominence the club will now have in FIFA 18, the most successful sports video game series ever. The players have all had their likeness scanned for the newest release, as has the manager, and the John Smith's Stadium will also feature in all its glory.

Also updated are the players in-game ratings, which indicate just how good they're judged to be by those who develop the title. Unsurprisingly, highest rated is Aaron Mooy, who is a 77 (out of 100), while Steve Mounie (76), Jonas Lossl (75), Mathias Jorgensen (74) and Laurent Depoitre (74) make up the rest of the top five. Tom Ince and Jonathan Hogg are also rated at 74, alongside Jorgensen and Depoitre.

Town's lowest-rated players come from the academy, with both Jack Boyle and Ryan Tadgh rated at 52, but that's to be expected for players at such an early stage in their careers. Ratings are, of course, subject to change across the course of a season for those who have their games console connected to the internet, with EA offering regular squad updates to keep in line with the game in real life as much as possible.

As part of the Ultimate Team mode, which is the most popular way to play the game online, Elias Kachunga, Steve Mounie, Aaron Mooy and Tom Ince have all been given their own cards, making them available for discovery and use in that version of the game as well.

FIFA 18 is released on the 29th of September, with a special Ronaldo edition being made available three days early for the hardcore fans of the series.

Below is the full list of Huddersfield Town players included in the game, alongside their current rating:

Forename

​Surname​

​FIFA Rating

Pace

Shooting

Passing

​Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Aaron

Mooy

77

69

70

77

74

66

76

Steve

Mounié

76

74

74

61

66

44

81

Mathias

Jørgensen

75

69

39

61

56

73

82

Jonas

Lössl

75

74

77

67

77

31

71

Laurent

Depoitre

74

55

72

58

63

37

84

Tom

Ince

74

79

69

68

77

26

53

Jonathan

Hogg

74

70

55

65

68

71

79

Chris

Löwe

73

79

60

68

70

70

69

Christopher

Schindler

73

65

32

57

51

74

74

Rob

Green

73

74

70

61

76

44

73

Elias

Kachunga

72

84

71

63

72

37

74

Florent

Hadergjonaj

72

76

48

65

69

68

67

Tommy

Smith

72

74

34

66

65

70

73

Danny

Williams

71

74

69

66

73

69

81

Scott

Malone

71

76

62

63

69

67

73

Kasey

Palmer

71

76

66

67

74

47

61

Michael

Hefele

70

52

44

54

48

68

78

Rajiv

van La Parra

69

84

56

59

77

37

63

Collin

Quaner

68

75

65

53

64

27

73

Martin

Cranie

68

68

42

59

62

67

71

Philip

Billing

67

62

64

62

64

64

68

Dean

Whitehead

66

37

59

63

60

65

67

Joe

Lolley

65

75

59

60

68

37

58

Abdelhamid

Sabiri

64

76

56

51

74

38

64

Jon

Gorenc Stanković

62

53

40

50

53

61

65

Joel

Coleman

60

61

60

55

61

44

57

Regan

Booty

53

59

44

56

57

47

51

Rarmani

Edmonds-Green

53

59

24

32

38

52

59

Danny

Kane

53

50

23

29

33

53

58

Ryan

Schofield

53

57

51

46

52

30

50

Jack

Boyle

52

57

48

48

58

26

51

Tadhg

Ryan

52

53

47

45

54

45

51