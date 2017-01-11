Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National Conference outfit Underbank Rangers have lost the services of centre Adam Ryder.

The regular try scorer featured with the Conference Division One club last season, but had initially agreed to sign on a trial basis for Kingstone Press

Championship outfit Halifax.

However, Ryder has now signed for League One outfit Keighley Cougars on a two-year contract.

Ryder, who has also featured regularly on the rugby union field for Huddersfield YMCA in recent seasons, joins Keighley following a successful trial which was capped off by an impressive performance on Sunday against Hunslet Warriors.

The 26-year-old centre earned the man-of-the-match accolade for his two-try outing and was also awarded the Napoleon’s Champagne Moment for his assist for Callum Dunne’s

second try in the 82-12 friendly win.

Ryder has had an undisclosed release clause fee inserted into his contract should a club be interested in him over the next two seasons.

Ryder has been allocated the Cougars No32 jersey by head coach Craig Lingard.

Last season Ryder was included in the England Lions squad for the tour of Fiji.