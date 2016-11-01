Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC EMLEY were hit by a last-gasp equaliser at Shirebrook Town.

The 1-1 draw left the Huddersfield side 10th in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division.

After Matthew Jackson’s sublime goal in the 76th minute, it looked like all three points were coming back to Huddersfield.

But Mark Robinson forced home a scrappy reply in the final minute.

Emley are now without an away victory in the league since September.

They aim to put that right at Brigg Town on Wednesday.

Brigg, in 13th, win 1-0 at Rossington Main on Saturday.

But they have conceded 37 goals in 15 league games.

However Emley’s predatory prowess seems to have been be hiding of late.

Their struggle to score was again evident at Shirebrook.

Neither Ashley Flynn nor Dominic Noteman could take advantage of first-half chances.

And Flynn and Aaron Joseph hit shots wildly in the second half.

But Jackson did notch, building on a Cruyff-turn to shoot home.

The equaliser came after Emley’s Josh Senior went for goal instead of running the ball into the corner.

Shirebrook retrieved possession and launched an attack, allowing Robinson to score after a goalmouth scramble.