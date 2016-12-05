Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley went top of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League by thrashing Westella and Willerby 5-0 at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

The Humberside team survived wave upon wave of attacks which started with a well-struck and equally well-saved Jordan Coduri shot in the opening seconds.

After Liam Schofield’s drive hit a post and several other chances were blocked, held or put over, the Emley faithful were left scratching their heads over the goalless scoreline at the interval.

The floodgates opened early in the second half with an uncharacteristic ‘route one’ goal.

A long kick from keeper Graham McLachlan put Emley two-on-two.

Ashley Flynn and Kieran Ryan bundled the ball through between them and it was captain Ryan who applied the finishing touch.

Moments later Westella were down to 10 men and Emley had a penalty but Flynn, who had won the spot kick, dragged it wide.

Emley’s second goal was fortuitous, with the visiting keeper left stranded as the ball broke to Coduri, who volleyed goalwards.

A last-gasp hook away from a retreating defender left everyone guessing, but the assistant referee gave the goal to huge protests from Westella.

With a two-goal lead and one-man advantage, Emley turned the screw.

Flynn got his name on the scoresheet twice in quick succession with two excellent finishes to take his season’s tally to 31.

Emley continued to press and after a series of corners, defender Tom Brennan tapped in.

The Huddersfield side, who have won seven league games running, travel to Ollerton Town on Saturday.