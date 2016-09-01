Login Register
AFC Emley lose and have man sent off

  • Updated
  • By

AFC Emley's Ruben Jerome was red carded

AFC Emley suffered a 5-3 home defeat by Pontefract Collieries after having a man sent off in the first half.

Ruben Jerome was red carded with his side already three down in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division clash.

Christopher Wood scored an early six-minute hat trick for Pontefract at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Jordan Coduri pulled one back for the 10-man hosts after 22 minutes.

But goals from Kane Reece and Mark Whitehouse put Pontefract 5-1 up by the break.

The Huddersfield side produced a better show in the second half.

Captain Kieran Ryan and Ashley Flynn were on target, but time ran out for Darren Hepworth’s side.

Emley, next in action at home to Dronfield Town on Wednesday, are 18th in the table.

Defending champions Huddersfield YMCA are back on top of the West Riding County Amateur League after a 4-0 win against Overthorpe.

Wayne Shooter (2), Graham Side and Luke Peacock scored at Laund Hill.

Newsome are fourth after beating DRAM Community 5-0 at Primrose Hill.

Paul Pyke (2), Luke Gibson, Rhys Wharam and Dwayne Wilkinson were on target.

In another derby, Lepton Highlanders and Golcar United shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Honley were beaten 3-1 at home to Halifax Irish.

Britannia Sports are second in Division One after beating Hunsworth 2-1.

Saturday’s fixtures (2.30):

Premier Division: Golcar United v Honley, Halifax Irish v Newsome, Huddersfield YMCA v Steeton, Overthorpe v Lepton Highlanders.

First Division: Holmfirth Town v Ventus/Yeadon Celtic, Hunsworth v Golcar United Reserves, Steeton Reserves v Britannia Sports.

