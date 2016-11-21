Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Emley survived an early scare and fought off a late comeback bid to beat Winterton Rangers 4-3 an go fifth in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division.

Now they aim to stretch their unbeaten league run to seven games when they visit Glasshougton Welfare on Tuesday.

Well-organised Winterton thought they had taken an early lead at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

The ball hit the bar and bounced down behind stranded keeper Graham McLachlan, but neither the referee nor his assistant signalled a goal.

Emley found their feet and went ahead through Matt Jackson following a scramble.

Within the blink of an eye it was two as Ashley Flynn completed a well-worked team move with an excellent finish.

Matthew Crane pulled one back when he was left unattended at a corner.

But Flynn restored the two-goal cushion with a simple touch-in from an Aaron Joseph cross after 36 minutes.

It took his season’s tally to 23.

Substitute Alex Slack seemingly put Emley out of sight with a well-hit volley after 70 minutes.

But Winterton netted twice in as many minutes through Jamie Richardson and Crane.

That made for an exciting finish as Emley held out for the three points.