AFC Emley's return to Humberside

  • Updated
  • By

Now the Huddersfield side visit Hall Road Rangers

AFC Emley's Ashley Flynn

AFC Emley won 3-2 at Westella and Willerby to go 13th in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division.

Now the Huddersfield side aim to follow it up with another victory when they return to Humberside to face Hall Road Rangers on Saturday.

Emley went behind in the opening minute at Westella, but Ashley Flynn soon levelled.

Jason Carney put the visitors ahead on 20 minutes.

Both Jordan Townend and captain Kieran Ryan hit the woodwork for Emley.

Then Flynn, the division’s highest scorer, fired in his 10th of the season before the break.

Westella pulled one back five minutes into the second half, but Emley held out.

Hull side Hall Road are third in the table and unbeaten in five in all competitions.

Emley Under 19s won 3-0 in the Northern Alliance West Division match at Thackley.

