Another win for Brighouse Athletic Ladies development team

Brighouse Athletic Ladies’ new development team made it two wins from two in the West Riding Women’s League Third Division with a 3-2 success at Ilkley.

A strong second-half performance did the trick.

Brighouse were one down at the break, then Carly Doyle had a goal disallowed before Ilkley doubled their advantage.

Doyle pulled one back with a cool finish, then Sarah Hemingway equalised with a quality finish.

With just 10 minutes to go, the pressure paid off when Hemingway hit the bar and Doyle tucked in the rebound.

Natalie Parsons was player of the match while there were bright debuts by Grace Acton and Brooke Whitworth.

Brighouse Juniors’ Under 18s also produced a second-half fightback at Battyeford, but fell just short, losing 4-3.

The second-half goals came from Emily Lovett, from the penalty spot, and Tiegan Rowley, with a fine close-range finish.

The Under 12s Blues team maintained their unbeaten record by beating Bradford City 3-0 through Emily Kilroy, Freya Kikutts and Lydia Porter.

The Under 12s Yellows were 11-1 home winners over Barnoldswick.

Kaidy Firth scored four and Mackenzie James a hat trick.

The Under 13s won 4-0 at Castleford White Rose thanks to Jess Surley (penalty), Skye Kirton, Leah Fletcher and Abi Barker.

The Under 14s beat Tingley Athletic 5-3 with goals by Becky Aykroyd (2), Ellie Corbett (2) and Shoanna Clark.