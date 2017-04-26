It's not just the fans who are over the moon today - Huddersfield Town players have been tweeting how happy they are to have reached the Championship playoffs.

Izzy Brown scored the only goal of last night's match against Wolves at Molineux last night - handing Town a crucial win and putting them out of reach of seventh-placed Leeds United.

Huddersfield Town players celebrate securing a place in the Play Offs with victory over Wolves in the Sky Bet Championship match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Dean Whitehead was the first to share their success on Twitter last night with a nod to Brown's goal.

Then Izzy tweeted a response which was liked by more than 1,300 ecstatic fans!

Joel Coleman, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele also took to twitter to share their happiness with fans

And good vibes were still in the air for Izzy this morning!

