Wagner on 'once in career' squad togetherness

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not just the fans who are over the moon today - Huddersfield Town players have been tweeting how happy they are to have reached the Championship playoffs.

Izzy Brown scored the only goal of last night's match against Wolves at Molineux last night - handing Town a crucial win and putting them out of reach of seventh-placed Leeds United.

(Photo: PA)

Dean Whitehead was the first to share their success on Twitter last night with a nod to Brown's goal.

Then Izzy tweeted a response which was liked by more than 1,300 ecstatic fans!

Joel Coleman, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele also took to twitter to share their happiness with fans

And good vibes were still in the air for Izzy this morning!