Huddersfield Town haven't been in the top flight since 1972 - so it's no surprise that Twitter went Huddersfield crazy upon the club's promotion.

Following a tense and super-close penalty shoot-out social media exploded with surprise and admiration for the Terriers.

Here's a selection of some of the best reactions:

Indeed it was the unlikely story.

Some found it hard to comprehend that a team, that was five years ago in League One, is going into the Premier League.

It looks like it was all a bit too much for Town chairman Dean Hoyle.

The Liverpool Echo's LFC writer thought it was an awful game but the result is now all that matters.

Perhaps it's a little too soon for pessimism?