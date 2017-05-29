Huddersfield Town haven't been in the top flight since 1972 - so it's no surprise that Twitter went Huddersfield crazy upon the club's promotion.
Following a tense and super-close penalty shoot-out social media exploded with surprise and admiration for the Terriers.
Here's a selection of some of the best reactions:
Indeed it was the unlikely story.
Some found it hard to comprehend that a team, that was five years ago in League One, is going into the Premier League.
It looks like it was all a bit too much for Town chairman Dean Hoyle.
The Liverpool Echo's LFC writer thought it was an awful game but the result is now all that matters.
Perhaps it's a little too soon for pessimism?