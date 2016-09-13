Login Register
Bookies have table-topping Huddersfield Town as huge underdogs at Brighton

Can Town cause another upset?

Brighton's Chris Hughton and Huddersfield boss David Wagner

Huddersfield Town visit Brighton tonight as the Championship's early pace-setters, but every bookmaker has the Seagulls as massive favourites.

Town are at 3/1 in most bookies including SkyBet and Paddy Power, with the same betting sites offering 10/11 on Brighton to win.

A draw is at 5/2 in both bookies.

Coral, William Hill and Bet Fred all have Town as 7/2 underdogs and Chris Hughton's side at 20/23 or 5/6.

WATCH: David Wagner argues his side will never be favourites heading into a Championship match this season

David Wagner's insistence that his side will never be favourites in the Championship this season has been backed up by the bookies so far, but that may suit Town.

Wagner said: "In the whole season we will never be the favourite - never. There will be no game where we will be the favourite - why?

"We know exactly where we are, we know where we come from. We as well know we have quality and we are ambitious but we cannot say we are the favourites.

"Why should we be the favourite?"

WATCH: What David Wagner expects from Brighton and Hove Albion

In terms of goalscorers, Town are - predictably - underdogs again.

Tomer Hemed and Glen Murray are both 4/1 to bag the first goal, with Sam Baldock and Nahki Wells further out at 11/2 at SkyBet.

Anthony Knockaert is next favourite to score the first at 6/1 and Elias Kachunga is at 15/2.

SkyBet have Brighton to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 as well as a 0-0 and 1-1 draw at shorter odds than what they see as Town's most likely win - 1-0 at 10/1.

