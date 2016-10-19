Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Brandon Conway making massive impact after leaving rugby league for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club

  • By

Seven tries in last four games and looking for more

Brandon Conway dives over for one of his Huddersfield tries against Sheffield in the Yorkshire Cup at Lockwood Park

Brandon Conway has made a spectacular switch of codes and is determined to help keep Huddersfield RU flying high.

The 21-year-old has played centre, full-back and second row in his rugby league career at Featherstone Rovers, Hunslet Hawks and Wakefield Wildcats.

He’s brought pace and cutting edge to the Lockwood Park attack this season – he’s 6ft tall and weighs just over 15st – and now has seven tries in his last four appearances as an emerging union star.

See all the action from Field's Yorkshire Cup win:

VIEW GALLERY

Fresh from the 39-7 Yorkshire Cup win over Sheffield in which he crossed the tryline twice, Conway now has Ilkley in his sights as Gareth Lewis’s side prepare to return to National III North action

Conway says he’s delighted with Hudderfield’s current form and unbeaten start to the campaign.

“We put on a good show against Sheffield despite starting off a bit shaky,” he said.

“We really pulled together in the end and we’re delighted to progress in the Cup.

“It’s my first season of rugby union as well as playing at Huddersfield, and I’m enjoying every minute of it. Hopefully it will end with getting back in National Two.”

Conway says he needed to make the switch to the 15-a-side game.

“It’s been a positive change,” he ventured.

“Back in league I fell out of love with rugby, but since I’ve come here I’ve definitely rekindled that.

“We know we have fitness and the players to get the job done – and we’ve got a high team spirit too.

“I take the tries as they come but it’s very much a team game here.”

Head coach Lewis reckons the form of the whole squad is causing him selection problems – but good ones.

“I have a selection headache – big time!” he said.

“All the lads who came in (against Sheffield) did very well.

“I thought Tom Kanauros looked very comfortable at full back and cleared his lines effectively. Ben Harris carried the ball hard, and Harvey Keighley-Payne put in a good performance along with Ben Morrill, who lasted the 80 minutes.

“There’s some tough calls to make. The lads who weren’t involved (in the Cup) might be a little bit nervous.

“Ilkley are going well, they’re near the top of the league. They’ve become an established team now so we’re expecting another tough match, and we need to prepare well.”

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town boss sees funny side of Sheffield Wednesday's note grab

Owls player Ross Wallace swiped a sheet of paper detailing tactical tweaks

Previous Articles

Cracking Cup contest on cards for Huddersfield RU against Sheffield

League leaders go head to head at Lockwood Park: Patrick Moore reports

Related Tags

In The News
Rugby League
Places
Huddersfield
Lockwood

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Sport

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town ready for different test from Preston North End
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town survey: What you said about David Wagner and Dean Hoyle
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town centre-backs facing tough test at Preston North End?
  4. Ken Davy
    Huddersfield Giants' delight at initial 2017 Super League season-ticket sales
  5. FA Cup
    Huddersfield Town reveal decision on whether to allow loaned-out players to play in FA Cup

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent