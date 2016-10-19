Brandon Conway dives over for one of his Huddersfield tries against Sheffield in the Yorkshire Cup at Lockwood Park

Brandon Conway has made a spectacular switch of codes and is determined to help keep Huddersfield RU flying high.

The 21-year-old has played centre, full-back and second row in his rugby league career at Featherstone Rovers, Hunslet Hawks and Wakefield Wildcats.

He’s brought pace and cutting edge to the Lockwood Park attack this season – he’s 6ft tall and weighs just over 15st – and now has seven tries in his last four appearances as an emerging union star.

See all the action from Field's Yorkshire Cup win:

Fresh from the 39-7 Yorkshire Cup win over Sheffield in which he crossed the tryline twice, Conway now has Ilkley in his sights as Gareth Lewis’s side prepare to return to National III North action

Conway says he’s delighted with Hudderfield’s current form and unbeaten start to the campaign.

“We put on a good show against Sheffield despite starting off a bit shaky,” he said.

“We really pulled together in the end and we’re delighted to progress in the Cup.

“It’s my first season of rugby union as well as playing at Huddersfield, and I’m enjoying every minute of it. Hopefully it will end with getting back in National Two.”

Conway says he needed to make the switch to the 15-a-side game.

“It’s been a positive change,” he ventured.

“Back in league I fell out of love with rugby, but since I’ve come here I’ve definitely rekindled that.

“We know we have fitness and the players to get the job done – and we’ve got a high team spirit too.

“I take the tries as they come but it’s very much a team game here.”

Head coach Lewis reckons the form of the whole squad is causing him selection problems – but good ones.

“I have a selection headache – big time!” he said.

“All the lads who came in (against Sheffield) did very well.

“I thought Tom Kanauros looked very comfortable at full back and cleared his lines effectively. Ben Harris carried the ball hard, and Harvey Keighley-Payne put in a good performance along with Ben Morrill, who lasted the 80 minutes.

“There’s some tough calls to make. The lads who weren’t involved (in the Cup) might be a little bit nervous.

“Ilkley are going well, they’re near the top of the league. They’ve become an established team now so we’re expecting another tough match, and we need to prepare well.”