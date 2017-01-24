Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse Athletic Ladies Development put up a fine effort only to lose 6-3 at West Riding Women’s League Third Division leaders Ripon City Panthers.

After the home side took an early lead, Sarah Hemingway came close to equalising.

But Ripon doubled their advantage, and Brighouse were fortunate not to concede further goals before the break.

The visitors began the second half more brightly and winger Emily Dooley came close with a neat lob.

However Ripon scored two more goals before Hemingway threaded the perfect pass to Georgia Lane.

Her shot struck a post, and Leanne Smith stretched to turn in the rebound from close range.

Ripon immediately restored their four-goal advantage before Smith rounded the keeper to score her second.

Again Ripon responded with a goal before midfielder Lane fired home a beauty from 35 yards.

Brighouse keeper Amy Jones was named player of the match.