Brighouse Athletic Ladies development team completed a quickfire double over New Farnley Ladies with a 3-0 home victory.

Brighouse flew out of the blocks with a great solo effort from Georgia Church-Lane to go ahead after just five minutes of the West Riding Women’s League Division Three clash.

Both teams played good fluent attacking football in the first half.

May Martin was again on top form, making a string of great saves to keep Farnley at bay.

And defenders April Richardson, Shazza Bates and Tina Jenkins ended many attacks on goal.

Brighouse were composed in midfield with Tiegan Rowley, Church-Lane and Leanne Webster supporting the front two, Emily Dooley and Emily Lovett, with some great though balls.

Emily Holroyd, who had an outstanding game, captaining the side and encouraging the younger players throughout, doubled the lead.

Player-manager Leanne Smith put the outcome beyond doubt midway through the second half as she rounded the New Farnley keeper to score.

Player of the match was 16-year-old Lauren Naylor for an energetic and skilful performance.